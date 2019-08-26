MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state weather and environment monitoring agency has released new details about a brief spike in radioactivity following a recent explosion at the navy’s testing range.

The Aug. 8 incident at the Russian navy’s range on the White Sea killed two servicemen and five nuclear engineers and injured six other people. The authorities reported a spike in radiation levels in nearby Severodvinsk, but insisted it didn’t pose any danger.

Russia’s state weather and environmental monitoring agency said Monday the brief rise in radiation levels was caused by a cloud of radioactive gases containing isotopes of barium, strontium and lanthanum that drifted across the area. The agency said its monitoring has found no trace of radiation in air or ground samples since Aug. 8.