MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian foreign ministry has responded to reports that several of its radiation monitoring stations went silent shortly after a deadly explosion at a missile range by saying it is not obliged to share data with other nations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency Tuesday that it is Russia’s choice, not an obligation, to share data under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. He did not directly address the reports that information on radiation levels was not shared.

The mysterious accident on the White Sea in northwestern Russia earlier this month, along with changing or contradictory information from Russian authorities, has led to speculation about what happened and what type of weapon was involved. It has even raised comparisons to the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.