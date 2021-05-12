MOSCOW (AP) — Russia called Wednesday for a quick meeting of international mediators to help defuse the spiraling Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it is necessary to call an urgent meeting of the so-called Quartet of mediators, which includes the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations.

Lavrov made the statement after talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasizing that a quick ministerial meeting of the Quartet is “the most acute task now.” He voiced hope that Guterres could help convene such a meeting.

Israeli airstrikes struck apartment towers and blasted multiple Hamas security installations Wednesday, while militants fired rocket barrages in the worst violence in the region since a 2014 war. Dozens have been killed in the latest fighting.

Guterres said that “we are totally committed to revitalizing the Quartet.”

“We are totally committed to promote all forms of dialogue by the parties and by other key actors that can be supportive of all the measures necessary for de-escalation but also for the revitalization of the peace process that has been dormant for too much time,” he added.