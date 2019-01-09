MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned the Japanese ambassador over recent statements from Tokyo about disputed Pacific islands.
The Soviet Union took the four southernmost Kuril Islands during the final days of World War II. Japan asserts territorial rights to the islands, which it calls the Northern Territories.
The decades-long dispute has kept Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to resume discussions on a 1956 Soviet proposal to return two of the islands to Japan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear' WATCH
- 'Don't feed the fatberg': Huge mass blocks English sewer
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- What air travelers should know about the government shutdown
Russia’s Foreign Ministry alleged Wednesday that recent Japanese government statements represented an apparent attempt to “artificially incite the atmosphere regarding the peace treaty problem and try to enforce its own scenario of settling the issue.”