MOSCOW (AP) — A suspected gas explosion at an apartment building in southern Russia killed at least one person and injured two others early Monday, authorities said.

The blast ripped through the building in the city of Shakhy, not far from the Ukrainian border, before dawn. One woman was killed and two people have been hospitalized, Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on state-owned Russian television.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said that 12 people were registered in the four apartments, which had been damaged in the explosion.

Rescue workers found seven people at the site of the explosion. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was missing.

The two injured people were in serious condition, Health Ministry spokesman Maxim Radetsky told the Rossiya 24 channel.

The blast came less than two weeks after another suspected gas explosion killed 39 people in the Ural mountains city of Magnitogorsk.