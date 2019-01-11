MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed suggestions that an American arrested in Moscow on suspicion of spying could be used in a prisoner swap for a Russian held in the United States.
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in Moscow last month on suspicion of spying. Whelan’s arrest raised speculation that he could be swapped for one of the Russians held in the U.S. such as gun rights activist Maria Butina, who has pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the U.S.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday that “there is no talk” about the swap and dismissed the reports as “fake.”
Zakharova also said that Russia would allow diplomats from Britain, Ireland and Canada to visit Whelan, who holds four citizenships.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Montana lawmaker proposes to give $8M to build border wall
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- In the world's 'happiest countries,' an increasing number of young people don't feel well at all
- US orders refuges to staff for hunters despite shutdown VIEW
- Pancho Villa, prostitutes and spies: The U.S.-Mexico border wall's wild origins