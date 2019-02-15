FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado runner who was attacked by a mountain lion says he felt a wave of fear that he wouldn’t survive the encounter before he managed to stomp on its neck and suffocate it.
Travis Kaufmann on Thursday recalled wrestling with the thrashing, clawing cat during the Feb. 4 attack.
He says he was running on a mountain trail west of Fort Collins when the silent cat lunged at him, bit his wrist and clawed at his face, neck and body.
He says he hit the cat with a rock before he was able to press down on its neck until it stopped moving.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
- Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency WATCH
- Woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: 'I'm not lying' WATCH
He said the animal weighed at least 35 pounds (16 kilograms).