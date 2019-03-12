WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership and questioning Republicans’ commitment to middle class America, teasing out themes of a possible 2020 presidential run.
Biden, a Democrat, spoke Tuesday to a gathering of the International Fire Fighters Association.
He has not announced a presidential bid, but the audience waved “Run Joe, Run” signs. Biden asked them to save their energy a little longer, because “I may need it in a few weeks.”
Biden repeatedly ripped into Republicans, questioning those who oppose collective bargaining rights, saying: “Who the hell are these guys?”
He also criticized the Republican-championed tax cut signed into law by Trump, arguing they benefit the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.