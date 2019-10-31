NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani charged with using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions is seeking relaxed bail conditions to eliminate electronic monitoring.

A judge has scheduled a bail hearing for Friday for Igor Fruman.

His attorney, Todd Blanche, says in a letter to the Manhattan federal court judge that Fruman should not be subjected to home detention with electronic monitoring.

Blanche says his client is not a flight risk and the bail conditions are onerous.

The lawyer also complained that prosecutors are asking too many questions about the financial backgrounds of Fruman’s brother and his wife.

Fruman has pleaded not guilty to charges that he and others conspired to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans.