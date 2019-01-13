ST. LOUIS (AP) — Part of St. Louis Lambert International Airport was evacuated for two hours after the roof caught fire.
No one was injured. Firefighters are working to determine what caused Sunday’s blaze.
Officials evacuated the area near where the fire happened. Terminal 1 was closed for about two hours, but Terminal 2 continued operating. Several flights were delayed.
Airport spokesman Jeff Lea says the fire was between the top copper layer of the roof and the structure underneath.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths WATCH
- FBI opened inquiry into whether Trump was secretly working on behalf of Russia
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- Requests to bring in child brides OK'd; legal under US laws WATCH
- As U.S. parks go understaffed, people are destroying California's protected Joshua trees