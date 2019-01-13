ST. LOUIS (AP) — Part of St. Louis Lambert International Airport was evacuated for two hours after the roof caught fire.
No one was injured. Firefighters are working to determine what caused Sunday’s blaze.
Officials evacuated the area near where the fire happened. Terminal 1 was closed for about two hours, but Terminal 2 continued operating. Several flights were delayed.
Airport officials say the fire was between the top copper layer of the roof and the structure underneath.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight WATCH
Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge praised the efforts of firefighters who had to battle the fire in snowy conditions on a sloped roof.