BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police have detained an Italian citizen who allegedly posed as a plastic surgeon in clinics around Bucharest.

Border police detained Matteo Politi on a train on the Romanian-Hungarian border early Wednesday after an alert went out. A statement said he was being investigated for fraud.

Politi, 38, who used the alias Matthew Mode, had been operating in several private clinics. The College of Medics said Tuesday that it hadn’t issued Politi with a license to practice.

Romanian health authorities, who must also issue a separate permit to doctors, say he was given one in March 2018 after submitting a fake diploma claiming he’d qualified as a doctor in Kosovo.

Media reports said he previously received a suspended 18-month sentence in Italy for having posed as a doctor without a license.