BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An official in charge of Romania’s communist-era secret police files has brushed aside allegations that a top prosecutor collaborated with the Securitate.
On Monday a Romanian civic group filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors accusing Constantin Buchet, chairman of the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives, of misconduct, saying he endorsed prosecutor Adina Florea without consulting other board members.
Buchet denied wrongdoing Tuesday. He said that Florea, who is being pushed by the ruling Social Democrats to be the country’s next chief anti-corruption prosecutor, doesn’t appear in the Securitate archives.
President Klaus Iohannis has refused to appoint Florea, saying he needs a guarantee that she didn’t collaborate with the Securitate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- 100 years ago in Boston: The day molasses was deadly fast