BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s Social Democrat government on Thursday faced a no-confidence vote over a contentious judicial overhaul that opposition politicians say has harmed the rule of law and democracy in this European Union member nation.

Ahead of the vote, Premier Viorica Dancila told lawmakers she would not comment on the overhaul as the laws were “adopted by Parliament.” She rebuked the EU for criticizing it.

“I will never be accountable abroad for things which belong to the country’s sovereignty and dignity,” she said.

But Dan Barna, who leads the opposition Save Romania Union, said the government’s top priority was to “get the criminals out of prison.”

Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea is pressing the government to give amnesty to “thousands of people” he claims were wrongly imprisoned by anti-corruption prosecutors.

During the parliamentary session, opposition lawmakers displayed banners saying “Resign!” and “Don’t pass an emergency decree,” referring to reports that the government was planning to quickly approve an amnesty.

Dragnea, who cannot be prime minister due to a conviction for vote-rigging, effectively runs the government. His ally Dancila was virtually unknown before she became premier in January.

Romania assumes the EU’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1.