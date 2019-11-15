WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury deliberations have resumed in the trial of Roger Stone, a veteran Republican political operative and longtime confidant of President Donald Trump.

Jurors debated the seven charges against Stone for about six hours Thursday without reaching a verdict.

Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election tampering.

He is accused of lying to Congress about his attempts to communicate with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Several witnesses have highlighted how Stone was regarded as an “access point” to WikiLeaks due to his frequent boasts of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.