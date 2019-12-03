CINCINNATI (AP) — The rock band The Who plans an announcement marking the 40th anniversary of a Cincinnati concert, where 11 fans died.

No details were made public. Guitarist Pete Townshend recently told The Associated Press the band plans to return to Cincinnati for the first time since the 1979 tragedy.

The band’s announcement is expected after WCPO-TV in Cincinnati airs a Tuesday night documentary featuring interviews with Townshend and vocalist Roger Daltrey.

Some two dozen other people were injured Dec. 3, 1979, in a stampede after confusion and lack of preparation for fans who waited hours to make a run for first-come seats.

Three of the 11 killed were from the Cincinnati suburb of Finneytown. Daltrey visited a Finneytown memorial site in 2018 and the band has supported a memorial scholarship effort there.