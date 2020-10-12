PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of U.S. Sen. John McCain, whose feisty personality became her son’s secret weapon during his 2008 presidential campaign, has died. Roberta Wright McCain was 108.

A spokesperson for her daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released.

She was 20 when she eloped with the man who would become the Arizona Republican senator’s father, marrying into a storied military family. John McCain Jr. eventually retired with the rank of four-star admiral — the same rank held by his father, John S. “Slew” McCain Sr.

Roberta McCain remained active into her 90s, traveling with her identical twin sister Rowena and campaigning for her son. The GOP hoped her presence would convince voters concerned about her son’s age when he sought the presidency.