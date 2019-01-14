EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb has hit a police convoy in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, killing a conscript and seriously wounding four others.
The officials said the attack Monday took place in the town of Rafah on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of the local Islamic State affiliate which spearheads a militant insurgency in northern Sinai.
The officials also said that security forces raided early Monday the homes in el-Arish, northern Sinai’s largest city, of four members of an IS cell. All four were taken into custody, they said.
They said the four were planning attacks.