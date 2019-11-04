BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone says a radio ad linking him and President Donald Trump to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke is “disgusting.”

Rispone blames Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards for the advertising by the New Orleans-based Black Organization for Leadership Development, or BOLD.

There’s no evidence Edwards is connected to the effort, and Edwards spokesman Eric Holl says the campaign isn’t responsible for the ad.

The BOLD ad encourages minorities to “vote against hatred” by choosing Edwards. New Orleans Councilman Jay H. Banks ties Rispone and Trump to Duke , saying they don’t care about “anyone who looks like you.”

Trump supports Rispone, who has responded with radio ads claiming that Edwards supporters hate the president.

Early voting continues in the Nov. 16 election.