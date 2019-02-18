COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Men who brought one of two lawsuits alleging Ohio State ignored or failed to stop a team doctor’s sexual misconduct are proposing another possible mediator after the university and plaintiffs couldn’t agree .
In a court filing Monday, lawyers for some plaintiffs suggested a retired federal judge, Steven Rhodes, noting he presided over Detroit’s bankruptcy and is mediating claims involving Michigan State University sex abuse cases.
The plaintiffs previously suggested one of the mediation teams used in the well-known cases involving Michigan State or Penn State, but Ohio State said it wouldn’t agree to that because the handling of those cases led to controversy.
OSU recommended a different former federal judge or a federal appeals court mediator.
The alleged misconduct by Dr. Richard Strauss is under investigation . Strauss died in 2005.