KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Officials in a New Hampshire city have approved a restaurant sign that initially was removed over concerns that it sounded like profanity.
The name of the Vietnamese restaurant in a public building next to City Hall in Keene is a play on words. It calls itself by the name of a soup, which is spelled P-H-O, but is pronounced “fuh,” followed by the words “Keene Great.” It’s scheduled to open March 1.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email the sign was approved Friday and is in compliance. She said no one had submitted written permission to put up any sign until Jan. 4.
Dragon said officials decided to let the community “decide what they think of the sign and how they interpret it.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump grounds Pelosi after she imperils his big speech WATCH
- Before Harts plunged off cliff, strain dogged Washington state family
- Democrats demand investigation after report that Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie to Congress
- Commuter knits a ‘rail delay scarf.’ It fetches $8,650 on eBay.
- Less beef, more beans: Experts say world needs a new diet