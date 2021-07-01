WASHINGTON (AP) — Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a building under construction that collapsed in the nation’s capital. Several people were reported to be injured.

The collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Washington.

Fire officials said the building was under construction and fully collapsed. They said at least one person was trapped in the collapse and emergency crews were working to free the person from the rubble.

District of Columbia Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said four other construction workers were pulled out of the rubble after rescuers arrived at the scene and they were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Donnelly said firefighters were communicating with the trapped worker and were using saws and other equipment to make their way through the rubble.

City officials said the five-story building was under construction and authorities were still working to determine if proper permits were issued and regulations were being followed. They said it was too early to determine a cause or to say whether a storm rolling through may have played any role.

Officials said emergency crews had evacuated two homes next to the collapse.

Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing through debris and planks of wood, working to rescue the trapped person.