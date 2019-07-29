BERLIN (AP) — Two men were rescued Monday from a cave in southwestern Germany where they had been trapped by rising water.

The two — a mountain guide and a customer — were trapped some 650 meters (0.4 mile) inside the Falkenstein cave on Sunday evening as rising water, a result of heavy rain in the region, cut off their path back to the entrance. Rescuers reached the cavity where they were sheltering and supplied them with blankets and food.

Both were brought out within a few hours of each other on Monday morning, emergency services said. The guide was rescued first, followed by his customer, who was being taken to a hospital as a precaution.