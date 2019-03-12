STUART, Va. (AP) — An emergency medical technician who was suspended after The Huffington Post reported he was a frequent co-host of a neo-Nazi podcast has now been fired.
News outlets report JEB Stuart Rescue Squad’s board of directors voted Sunday to fire 35-year-old Alex McNabb. The Dec. 8 report said McNabb told stories about being an EMT on the podcast, often referring to patients by racist slurs.
The Virginia Department of Health said last month that it hadn’t found evidence that McNabb discriminated in providing care. But board attorney Wren Williams said it was “in the best interest of the squad” to terminate McNabb’s part-time employment.
McNabb has previously said his remarks were constitutionally protected satire and asserted he was professional while on duty. Co-workers said they hadn’t received discrimination complaints.
