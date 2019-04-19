ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained two people on suspicion of spying for the United Arab Emirates, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported on Friday.

The two UAE nationals were detained as part of an investigation led by the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office, the agency reported. It did not identify the two or say when they were arrested.

Authorities were investigating whether the suspects could be linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year, the agency said.

Khashoggi wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in columns for The Washington Post before he was killed by Saudi agents.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are close Arab allies.