ISLAMABAD (AP) — A new report by Human Rights Watch documents what it says are mounting atrocities by CIA-trained Afghan forces and increasing civilian casualties at the hands of both U.S. and Afghan forces. It also demands probes into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The 50-page report released on Thursday comes after a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of rights abuses by U.S.-backed Afghan forces, which include extrajudicial killings and enforces disappearances.

It says any peace deal to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war should also decide the fate of these forces that operate with seeming impunity, by either disbanding them or bringing them under the control of the Defense Ministry.

The report says the Afghan security units have not brought stability but “undermined Afghan institutions and put many Afghans at risk.”