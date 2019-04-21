LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A newspaper reports a New Mexico man, who is a member of an armed civilian group that has detained migrants at the border, was arrested on a criminal complaint accusing him of being a felon in possession of firearms and faced similar charges 13 years ago in Oregon.

The Santa Fe New Mexican says 69-year-old Larry Mitchell Hopkins also was accused of impersonating a police officer in Oregon’s Klamath County in 2006 and claimed to be a fugitive bounty hunter.

The FBI arrested Hopkins in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on a federal complaint Saturday.

Albuquerque FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says additional information about Hopkins won’t be released until after his initial appearance Monday in a Las Cruces federal court.

