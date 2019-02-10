TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake has left five people injured in the country’s south.
The Sunday report says the five, including three women, were hospitalized after the quake hit the village of Laft, on Qeshm Island some 1,100 kilometers, or 680 miles, south of the capital Tehran.
It said the quake damaged several buildings.
Iran is located on major seismic fault lines and the country experiences an earthquake per day on average.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted while dining out; 63-year-old woman charged
- Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money
- Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death
- Her knees 'broken beyond repair,' Vonn retiring after worlds VIEW
- Police: School bus driver shot after crash in Minneapolis VIEW
In November, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake injured more than 700 people in western Iran.
In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.