NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct has told his Republican colleagues that he won’t run for reelection in 2020.

The Tennessean reports state Rep. David Byrd announced his decision during a closed-door caucus meeting shortly before the start of Friday’s special legislative session. The newspaper’s story says a reporter heard the discussion, which took place in the legislative library.

Byrd has attracted increased scrutiny for more than a year after being accused by three women of sexual misconduct three decades ago when he was a high school teacher and coach. He was never charged. Two women alleged Byrd inappropriately touched them. The third said Byrd tried to.

Byrd has not outright denied the allegations, but has said he’s sorry if he hurt or emotionally upset any of his students.