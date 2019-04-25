CHICAGO (AP) — A psychologist’s report on a white former Chicago police officer convicted of killing a black teenager in 2014 says the officer felt “shell-shocked” in the days that followed the shooting.

The document was among nearly 90 court filings related to Jason Van Dyke’s prosecution released Wednesday in response to a lawsuit by media organizations.

Van Dyke was sentenced in January to nearly 7 years in prison in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Psychologist Laurence Miller worked with Van Dyke as he prepared for trial. Miller says Van Dyke didn’t feel like himself upon returning to work. He says the officer declined to join his partner days later in pursuing a gun-wielding suspect after the call for help came from the same 7-Eleven where they had parked before pursuing McDonald.