RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term in the western battleground state, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted in its bid to take control of the U.S. House.

Horsford joined Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in the winner’s circle on Friday. She turned back a challenge from Republican Mark Robertson in her party’s traditional stronghold of Las Vegas where the GOP had hoped redistricting would help it win the seat for the first time since 1998.

The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system created by the state Legislature in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.

Horsford thanked his supporters in a statement Friday for helping get out the vote in what he called “one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime.”

Horsford won reelection by 4.9 percentage points in 2020 in the southern Nevada district that has changed hands between parties over the past decade. It stretches from Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas all the way to the Utah state line.

Horsford became the first African American to represent Nevada in Congress when he was first was elected to the House in 2012. He lost in 2014, but he now has won the last three consecutive campaigns.

Peters, a war veteran, lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020. Among the GOP congressional candidates in Nevada, he was the one who aligned himself most closely with former President Donald Trump.

