NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Two more patients of Dr. Keith Ablow have filed lawsuits against the renowned Massachusetts psychiatrist alleging he pressured them into sexual relationships.
The Boston Globe reports that the medical malpractice lawsuits filed Thursday allege Ablow lured the women he was treating for depression into degrading situations.
Ablow was sued last year by a patient who alleged he made comments about her appearance, encouraged sexual conversations during treatment sessions and “rewarded” her with free sessions.
Ablow in a tweet Thursday said he “categorically, completely” denies the allegations in the lawsuits.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen
His lawyer says Ablow “denies any and all allegations of improper behavior or substandard care in their entirety.”
Ablow is an author and has appeared on several television shows, including as a contributor to the Fox News network until 2017.