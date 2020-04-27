MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in western Minnesota said Monday remains recovered from a landfill have been identified as those of a missing 19-year-old woman who prosecutors say was killed and dismembered.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office positively identified the remains discovered last week as those of Dystynee Avery, Moorhead police said.

Ethan Broad, 27, of Moorhead, was charged last week with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in Avery’s death.

Two people were arrested last week on accessory to murder charges, and police said Monday a 33-year-old West Fargo, North Dakota, man also was taken into custody on accessory to murder charges. He is in a North Dakota jail pending extradition to Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint, Broad confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but he said it was an act of self-defense. The complaint says he cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment in south Moorhead, near the border with North Dakota.