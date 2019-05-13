WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of churches and a synagogue that were victimized by violent hate crimes are talking about how they helped their congregants heal.

The leaders are attending a meeting Monday evening at the Washington National Cathedral along with District of Columbia religious leaders and law enforcement.

Officials say it’s the first time they have all gathered.

Leaders from Emmanuel AME in Charleston, S.C., the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, are attending the meeting, district officials say.

Nearly four dozen people were shot and killed in separate attacks at their institutions.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham says bias crimes are up in the district and District police are enhancing security efforts.