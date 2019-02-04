UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior Red Cross official says the release of prisoners by Yemen’s warring parties is “hanging in the balance” because of differences over the lists submitted by the government and its coalition partners, and rival Houthi Shiite rebels.

Dominik Stillhart, operations director of the International Committee of the Red Cross, says a key issue is that each side submitted a list with 8,000 names, but the other side says they are holding a “significantly lower” number.

He told several journalists Monday that the two sides will meet again in Jordan’s capital, Amman starting Tuesday to discuss the December agreement reached in Stockholm to exchange prisoners.

Stillhart says: “I think we will know better at the end of this week whether we will see the implementation of this agreement or not.”