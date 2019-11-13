ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The life of Rebecca Veeck, daughter of St. Paul Saints baseball team owner Mike Veeck, will be celebrated next month in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rebecca Veeck (vehk) died Sept. 30 in Charleston after being diagnosed years ago with Batten disease, a rare genetic condition. She was 27.

Her family plans to host “Rebecca Fest” at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in Charleston on Dec. 12 on what would have been her 28th birthday.

She was diagnosed at age 7 with a degenerative eye disease that left her blind. The Star Tribune r eports that after she had a seizure at 22, her parents took her to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where doctors diagnosed her with Batten disease.

