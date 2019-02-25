WASHINGTON (AP) — There are new signs that Democrats are rebuilding their once vaunted “blue wall” as President Donald Trump gears up for his re-election campaign.
But Democrats who know the Midwestern region best are warning their party against overconfidence, especially as Democratic presidential prospects embrace a lurch to the left.
There is no surer way for Democrats to deny Trump’s re-election than to reclaim Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, states that may have supplanted Florida and Ohio as the nation’s premier presidential battlegrounds.
Trump won all three states in 2016 by a razor-thin margin, claiming their 46 electoral votes by just 80,000 votes combined. Trump has told friends and confidants in recent weeks at his private club in Florida that he would win the blue wall states.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston VIEW
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city