BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hip-hop star Boosie BadAzz has settled part of his lawsuit over being pepper sprayed in a Mississippi Gulf Coast mall, and he’s telling fans to stay away from the community.
News outlets report the rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana — whose name is Torrence Hatch — settled with the city of Biloxi and the management company and security service for Edgewater Mall. Settlement terms are confidential.
Dillard’s department store remains a defendant in the lawsuit.
Boosie and members of his group filed suit after saying a security guard pepper sprayed them at Dillard’s in April 2017, the day after he performed at Black Beach Weekend in Biloxi.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean depths WATCH
- Europe court orders Italy to pay damages to Amanda Knox
- AP Exclusive: Adoptee deported by US sues S. Korea, agency
- Trump says he'll give State of Union after shutdown ends VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
Boosie posted an online video telling Black Beach participants to run if they get stopped by police in Biloxi or Gulfport.