BANGKOK (AP) — Ferry services and airports have reopened in southern Thailand after a storm moved west into the Andaman Sea, leaving disruption and one confirmed death in its wake.
Tropical Storm Pabuk barreled across the Gulf of Thailand on Friday but spared world famous beach resorts major damage.
The fishing industry had to stand down with ships ordered to stay ashore. One fisherman died when his boat capsized Friday.
A number of houses were damaged, power lines knocked down and flash floods reported in several provinces on the gulf coast.
Stormy weather continued Saturday, but its effects on the Andaman Sea coast, including the tourist hub of Phuket, appeared marginal.