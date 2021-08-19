SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The remnants of tropical storm Fred closed roads and flooded basements Thursday in parts of upstate New York, and forecasters warned more flooding was possible.

As much as 4 inches of rain fell in parts of western and central New York, swelling creeks and rivers.

About 10 families evacuated their homes in the rural town of Western in central New York as waters rose.

“I’ve got three roads that are closed and 15 that have flooding,” said Western town Supervisor Diane Butler, who noted the town is still recovering from a tornado last month that downed trees and damaged homes.

Butler said there were no injuries.

Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday after closing highways and cutting power to thousands in the South.

Rain continued over parts of New York on Thursday.

Officials from the Cayuga County sheriff’s office in the Finger Lakes tourist region said they were barricading roads as they warned on social media that flooded roads may be washed out or have heavy currents.

About 7,000 customers scattered around New York were without power Thursday morning, with the heaviest concentrations in central New York.

There was a tornado warning overnight in the Hudson Valley, though it was not clear if one touched down.