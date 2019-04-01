CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The interim chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill says “racist language” has been found on a monument dedicated to the people of color who helped create the university.

The News & Observer reports Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz sent a message to the university Sunday night that said the Unsung Founders Memorial and an art installation were defaced with “hateful language and racial slurs.”

The Unsung Founders Memorial is near where a Confederate statue known as “Silent Sam” once stood. The memorial has since been cleaned, and it’s unclear what exactly was written on it.

The university said two people defaced the art and monument early Sunday. It said one of them is known to campus police, who are getting an arrest warrant. Authorities were reviewing surveillance video to identify the second person.

