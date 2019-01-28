BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — An earthquake has struck in central Colombia, shaking buildings in the capital some 350 kilometers (217 miles) away and causing some people to evacuate offices and apartment buildings.

There are no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Monday’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 and its epicenter was 13 kilometers (eight miles) from the town of Santa Maria. The tremor occurred 19 kilometers (nearly 12 miles) below the surface.