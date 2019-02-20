MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants FIFA to help ensure last year’s World Cup has an effective legacy.
At a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Putin says “ahead of us we now have a different task, to use everything that was done for the World Cup, to use it effectively, and on this issue we are also counting on your support.”
Many Russian clubs have already seen a boost in attendance in the season following the World Cup. With new arenas, teams in the host cities of Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod have more than doubled their average home attendance, though Sochi and Kaliningrad are lagging behind.
Putin awarded Infantino a medal earlier this month for his help with staging the World Cup.
