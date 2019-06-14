JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Efforts to put a new Missouri law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy to a public vote have hit another roadblock.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green on Thursday tossed a lawsuit by prominent Republican donor David Humphreys seeking to force Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to approve his referendum petition. Green dismissed a similar ACLU of Missouri lawsuit on Wednesday.

Acting Executive Director Tony Rothert says the ACLU appealed.

Humphreys and the ACLU are seeking to put the abortion law to a public vote in hopes of repealing it. The law does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Humphreys and the ACLU sued when Ashcroft rejected their referendum petitions .

Rothert says he expects the case will ultimately end up before the Missouri Supreme Court.