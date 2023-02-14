Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is recalling its vet-prescription drydog food due to high levels of vitamin D.

The company is asking customers who’ve bought Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental to stop feeding their dogs with it and discard it, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s release. Veterinarians and retailers are also advised to remove these products from inventory.

This recall comes after two dogs were reported sick from eating the dog food.

Vitamin D toxicity is known to cause “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction,” the FDA stated. The two dogs did recover after they stopped eating the food.

Which ones were recalled?

The dog food was sold across the United States via prescription from veterinarians at clinics, Purina Vet Direct and Purina for Professionals.

Specifically the eight-pound bag with the UPC code ‘38100 19190’ and the 20-pound bag with the UPC code ‘38100 19192’ was recalled.

The production codes are:

2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

You can find these codes in the back of the bag at the bottom.

Do customers get a refund?

If you have any questions or want a refund on your dog food, go to purina.com/contact-us or call 1-800-345-5678.