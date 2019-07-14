SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says he will not step down over a group chat scandal that has rocked his administration.

The governor was a participant in a private chat that used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances. Two top officials have already said they would resign.

Rosselló said at a church in the capital of San Juan on Sunday that he was humbled by events and would look to God to guide him through “figurative or real” hurricanes.

He said that his “commitment is to learn from what was done” and continue “advancing efforts so that Puerto Rico can move forward.”

A group of protesters is gathering outside La Fortaleza governor’s residence to demand his resignation.