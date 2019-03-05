PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say an 18-year-old and a toddler were shot while riding inside a car.
Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin says the two were shot Tuesday evening while they were inside a car driving on Pleasant Valley Parkway. Both the teenager and the 2½-year-old toddler were rushed to area hospitals for treatment.
Police say the teenager suffered serious injuries and was rushed into surgery but is now currently listed in stable condition . Authorities say the toddler was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK.
Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WPRI-TV reports police are still looking for suspects.