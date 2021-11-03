Prosecutors in Nevada said Wednesday that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III reached a speed of 156 mph and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit before the early-morning crash Tuesday that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Eric Bauman, chief deputy district attorney for Clark County, Nevada, said Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette was traveling at 156 mph about two seconds before he crashed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 driven by Tina Tintor on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas. When Ruggs’ air bags deployed, his car was traveling at 127 mph, Bauman said.

“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” said Joe Bonaventure, the justice of the peace who oversaw Ruggs’ initial court appearance Wednesday.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson also told reporters Wednesday that he had never seen someone accused of such excessive speeding:

Bonaventure ordered Ruggs’ bail to be set at $150,000 and the highest level of electronic monitoring if he is released. Prosecutors had asked bail to be set at $1 million. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled last year that impaired drivers who cause a death no longer can be prosecuted for second-degree murder, but Ruggs could be charged with felony DUI death, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to police, Tintor was trapped in the driver’s seat of her car and died in the fiery crash, along with a dog. Police also found a loaded gun in the passenger-side floorboard of Ruggs’ car.

Ruggs appeared in court Wednesday wearing a neck brace. His girlfriend, whom police identified as 22-year-old Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, also was injured in the crash, according to 8 News Now.

The Raiders released Ruggs, the No. 12 pick of the 2020 NFL draft, late Tuesday.

Alluding Wednesday to last month’s resignation of former coach Jon Gruden, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said his “emotions have been on a roller coaster, so to speak, this year.” He added that Gruden’s departure and the crash involving Ruggs were “two totally different situations” but that “the message has to stay the same” in regard to trying to maintain some focus on the season. The 5-2 Raiders are set to travel this week for a game Sunday at the New York Giants.

“My heart goes out so much … to the family, to all the families involved,” said Carr, in his eighth season with the Raiders. “No one ever wants to see this. Whether it’s a football player or not, you never want to see something like this happen. It broke my wife and I’s heart, honestly. We talked about it a little bit, but I can only talk about it so much. Whether it’s fair or not, I have to compartmentalize, and I have a job to do.

“I want to say a lot of different things,” Carr added, but we have a game this week, and I’ve got a job to do. And so do the guys in that locker room … I don’t know the right way to handle it, but I’m doing my best.”

Interim Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over for Gruden, began his news conference Wednesday by reading a prepared statement regarding the crash.

“First of all, we want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” Bisaccia said. “A person lost their life yesterday morning, and we think it’s important to keep focus on that as we talk about this tragic event. We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim’s family.

“That being said, we love Henry Ruggs,” Bisaccia continued. “We want him to know that. It’s a terrible lapse in judgment, of the most horrific kind. It’s something he’ll have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here, and we understand and respect the loss of life.”