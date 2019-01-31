THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have demanded a 20-month prison sentence for a man who threw home-made firebombs at the Turkish consulate in Amsterdam, saying he wanted to draw attention to the “Kurdish question.”
Prosecutors said Thursday that the 35-year-old was waving a knife when police arrested him near the consulate on Amsterdam’s Museum Square on Aug. 11. One of the devices caused a small blaze in the grounds of the diplomatic post.
The prosecution statement says the man admitted throwing the firebombs “and said he was struggling for the Kurds.”
For decades, Kurdish politics have hinged on dreams of an independent Kurdish state. After World War I, the Kurds, who now number around 30 million, were divided among Turkey, Iran, Syria and Iraq.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold
Judges are to deliver their verdict Feb. 14.