THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A defense lawyer for former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo said Friday that he should be immediately and unconditionally released from International Criminal Court detention, more than two weeks after his acquittal on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence.

“His innocence has been recognized by the judges and it is impossible to limit the freedom of an innocent person,” Emmanuel Altit told an appeals hearing at the global court on whether to release Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude following their acquittals.

Appeals lawyer Helen Brady said prosecutors do not object to the men being freed but want judges to impose conditions to ensure that they return for hearings in the future. Prosecutors have said they plan to appeal the acquittals.

Trial judges ordered the immediate release of Gbagbo and Ble Goude after their acquittals, but they have remained jailed amid wrangling over whether judges should impose conditions on their freedom or even keep them in detention if it proves impossible to release them under conditions.

That has not stopped supporters in Ivory Coast hailing Gbagbo as “the messiah,” with some mentioning a possible presidential run in 2020. However, Gbagbo may not feel safe to return to his home country just yet.

He still faces an international arrest warrant issued against him by Ivory Coast’s government after a conviction in absentia last year for misappropriating funds from the West African Central Bank. He faces a possible 20-year prison sentence.

In August, President Alassane Ouattara, who defeated Gbagbo in the disputed vote in 2010, granted a general amnesty to 800 people, including Gbagbo’s wife, Simone, for their roles in the violence that left more than 3,000 people dead. The amnesty, however, did not specify whether it applied to the former president.

The acquittals of Gbagbo and Ble Goude were the latest setback for the international court. The case against Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who also was accused of involvement — before he became president — in post-election violence in his country, collapsed in December 2014. Last year a former Congolese vice president, Jean-Pierre Bemba, was acquitted on appeal of crimes allegedly committed by his militia in neighboring Central African Republic.